Thomas Spain Sells 11,187 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 11,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($48.77), for a total transaction of £447,480 ($545,640.78).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 52,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,240 ($23,460.55).

On Friday, October 14th, Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £14,622.40 ($17,830.02).

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £44,700.44 ($54,506.08).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

LON STAF opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.23. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.71 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.23 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,950.00.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

