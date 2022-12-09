Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 100,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

