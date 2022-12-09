THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.68 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.70 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of THO stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. 8,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

