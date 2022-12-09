Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.30 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on THRN. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
