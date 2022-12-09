Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.13 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $189.88 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00239223 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02070141 USD and is up 16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $56,969,104.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

