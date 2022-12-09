Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,101,083 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.20% of Dropbox worth $94,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $22.51 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,692. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.