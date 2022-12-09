Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 152,795 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,795 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $87,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 378.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

NOC opened at $540.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $360.89 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

