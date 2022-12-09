Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 269,563 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,563 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.21% of Sonos worth $73,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 36.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

