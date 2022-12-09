Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $93,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

