Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $76.60 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco were worth $76,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

