Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.83 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Public Storage worth $78,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

