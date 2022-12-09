Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $81.30 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $81,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.