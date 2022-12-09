Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $93.20 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,221 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.65% of Camden Property Trust worth $93,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

