Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $72,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $211,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,356 shares of company stock worth $22,790,689 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $765.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.93 and its 200 day moving average is $663.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

