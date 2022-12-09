Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

