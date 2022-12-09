Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro Sells 3,706 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 1,001,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

