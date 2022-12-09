TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.21% of TPB Acquisition Co. I worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPBA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $16,840,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPBA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

