TraDAO Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.62 million and approximately $315.24 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27078839 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

