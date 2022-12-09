Traders Purchase Large Volume of Targa Resources Put Options (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,206 put options.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

