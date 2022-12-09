Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$17.18. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Transcontinental Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

