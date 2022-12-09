Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 1,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.