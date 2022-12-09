Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

TRN stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

