Truist Financial Cuts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $120.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.19 on Monday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.