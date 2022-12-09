Truist Financial Trims Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price to $32.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.