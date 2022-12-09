Truist Financial Trims Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price to $65.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

