Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

