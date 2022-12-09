Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 3,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 856,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Get Tuya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Tuya by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,763,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tuya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.