TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 75.35 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £168.87 million and a PE ratio of 7,490.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.10. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

