Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:ULGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 252.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,079,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 358,081 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

