Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $211.35. 2,334,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,668,000 after buying an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 426,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,484,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

