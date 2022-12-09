Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $66.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00035973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00445114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11956104 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $76,279,382.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.