united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,702,633. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

