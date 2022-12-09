united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Invests $3.16 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.9% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $79.95. 6,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,021. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

