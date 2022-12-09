United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $41.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

