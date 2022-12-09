United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,868. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

