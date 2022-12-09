United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

UNFI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 6,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.04. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

