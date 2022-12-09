United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $361.64 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $368.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day moving average of $296.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.