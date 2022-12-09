Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

