Unizen (ZCX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $243,507.05 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

