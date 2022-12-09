Unizen (ZCX) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $262,476.88 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

