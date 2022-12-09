UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $1.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00021864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00446334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018552 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.77944141 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,268,422.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

