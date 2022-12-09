Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $4.70. Urban One shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 13,434 shares.

Urban One Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,934,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

