USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Up 4.9%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -874.96%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

