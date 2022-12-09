USDD One Day Volume Tops $362.96 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $707.22 million and approximately $362.96 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

