V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

