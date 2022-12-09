Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 3.52% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $150,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $236.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $350.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

