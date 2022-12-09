Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,551,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.