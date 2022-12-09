Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,837,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

