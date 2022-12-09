Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,889,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VAW stock opened at $178.67 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.