Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

